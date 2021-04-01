Neha Kakkar Takes The 'Tum Jaisi Ho' Challenge; Hubby Rohanpreet Exclaims 'bahut Sundar'

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram and shared a fun video doing the Tum Jaisi Ho Challenge. The challenge was started to promote Tony Kakkar's song Tum Jaisi Ho. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's video here.

Neha Kakkar does the reality vs filter challenge

The Khyaal Rakhya Kar singer shared a fun reel on her Instagram showing her face with a filter and also without the filter. In the video, the singer is seen enjoying her brother Tony Kakkar's song Tum Jaisi Ho. While sharing the video, the singer wrote in her captions, "Tum Sundar Ho! Let’s create this challenge and make the world a better place!!". Neha Kakkar's husband Rohan Preet Singh left a comment on the post. He commented that Neha looked absolutely beautiful and the message she was trying to spread was great. He also tagged Tony Kakkar and wrote that he loved the song.

Friends, family and fans react to Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani commented on Neha's post that he loved the singer's post and that people already wear a lot of masks already and there is no need for more filter. The singer's sister Sonu Kakkar commented 'of course' with a heart emoticon. Fans spammed Neha's comment section with heart emoticons. One fan commented 'Fabulous' while another fan commented that Neha looked gorgeous.

Tony Kakkar's new song 'Tera Suit'

Tony Kakkar's new song Tera Suit featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin was recently released on March 8, 2021. The music video of the song has already crossed over 60 million views on Youtube. This was the first time real-life couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin appeared on screen together after their stint in a popular reality TV show.

Neha Kakkar's latest music video

Neha Kakkar recently released her music video called Marjaneya on 18th March. The music video featured the real-life husband and wife Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Neha Kakkar's video has crossed 30 million views currently on Youtube. This was the first appearance of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on screen after their stint in a popular reality TV show in which Rubina emerged as the winner.

Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.