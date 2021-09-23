Neha Kakkar Turns Director For Rohanpreet's 'Peene Lage Ho'; Latter Expresses Gratitude

Neha Kakkar has donned multiple hats since her rise up the success ladder as a singer, from being just a devotional singer at one point. This includes playback singing, acting and judging reality show. The singer has now turned a director for her husband, Rohanpreet Singh's latest music video.

Neha took to Instagram to share the news about her latest endeavour. She also received a heartwarming note of gratitude from her better half.

Neha Kakkar turns director for 'Peene Lage Ho'

Rohanpreet Singh's latest music video is also set to star actress Jasmin Bhasin. The song is titled Peene Lage Ho.

Neha dropped a poster of the song, where her husabnd Rohanpreet (giving him a love-struck emoji) could be seen in casual attire while Jasmin donned a traditional look and called her as 'beautiful.' Posting a love-filled emoji along with the words 'directed by Neha Kakkar'. She wrote that the single will be released on September 28.

Rohanpreet had the sweetest reply to the gesture. He called the Dilbar singer as his 'love' and wrote, 'I Love You the Most.' Showering heart and kiss emojis, he conveyed his gratitude to his wife for 'everything.'

The duo, who got married in October last year, has collaborated on various ventures in the past. The couple had famously featured in a song Nehu Da Vyaah just days ahead of their marriage, keeping fans guessing on whether the wedding was indeed happening.

They also starred together in the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar two months after their marriage. The couple had shocked fans with Neha showcasing a baby bump, which turned out to be only a plot of the song and not in real. They once again collaborated on the track Khad Tainu Main Dassa in May.

Meanwhile, Neha is currently in the news for the release of the song Kanta Laga. The song has been composed and sung by her brother Tony Kakkar, with vocals also by Neha and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song has reached 85 million views on YouTube in the span of just 2 weeks. Neha's look in the song had been a talking point too.