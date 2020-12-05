Neha Kakkar's '2020 Wrapped' On Spotify Sees The Singer Top Multiple Playlists; Check Out

Although 2020 has not been a great year for many across the globe, it surely has turned out to be a memorable one for singing sensation Neha Kakkar. After tying the knot with the love of her life Rohanpreet Singh back in October to giving several chartbuster songs this year, Neha has now added yet another feather in her cap. The much-awaited Spotify Wrapped 2020 data has been revealed and the Nehu Da Vyah crooner has topped the list of most-streamed female artist on the music streaming platform.

Neha Kakkar's '2020 Wrapped' on Spotify

On December 1, 2020, Spotify's Wrapped 2020 was released by the streamer to reveal the most-streamed artists, songs, and albums of the year. While Arijit Singh topped the list of the most-streamed Hindi male artist in 2020, newlywed Neha Kakkar topped the lists of the most-streamed Punjabi as well as Hindi female artist in 2020. Earlier today, the 32-year-old shared the official stats with everyone on Instagram and thanked all her fans for making her achieve the milestone.

According to the stats, Neha Kakkar had over 18 million listeners on Spotify across 92 countries while her songs were streamed for 18.2 million hours on the streamer with over a whopping 360.5 million streams. Furthermore, the stats also revealed that more than 661k people listened to her over any other artist. Thus, a grateful Neha took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Luckiest Blessed!!!! Thanks to all my NeHearts and Neha Kakkar Lovers. Thank you @spotifyindia #NehuDiaries #2020Wrapped (sic)".

Check out Neha Kakkar's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, post-Neha Kakkar's wedding with beau Rohanpreet Singh, the singer's surprise for her beloved hubby on his birthday was making headlines recently. On December 1, Rohanpreet rang in his 26th birthday and his wife had an aww-dorable birthday wish for him. She wrote, "Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one because of whom I feel life is worth living. Most Caring Loving Husband @rohanpreetsingh You are worth every happiness in the world!!! Every Every Happiness!!!! I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar (sic)".

Take a look:

