Neha Kakkar's Latest Remake Of Falguni Pathak’s Iconic Song Leaves Netizens Divided

Falguni Pathak is among the notable singers in the entertainment industry who has won several hearts with some of her iconic songs released in the 90s. Many of her iconic songs have been remade over the years, however, when Neha Kakkar recently recreated one of her noted songs, it left the netizens divided.

Netizens slam Neha Kakkar for ruining their childhood

Noted singer Neha Kakkar recently released her new music video O Sajna, which is a remake of Falguni Pathak’s song Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi. Featuring Neha Kakkar, Dhanshree Verma and Priyank Sharma, the music video was released a while ago and created a massive buzz among the netizens. While some expressed their anger over ruining the iconic song, others praised Neha Kakkar for her amazing voice. Numerous Falguni Pathak fans took to Twitter and reacted to Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi and stated how they should not be allowed to recreate any old songs in the future.

One user wrote, “Neha Kakkar must be banned to sing any old iconic songs. She is ruining them one after another. Just irritating. Also what's the need of bland remake of old songs if they can't give full justice to the original ones or make something better than the og” while another user encouraged netizens to mass report the song and even boycott Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi.

On the other hand, there were some users who complimented the song and stated how Neha Kakkar is truly a talented singer. Many of them also encouraged other netizens to go watch the beautiful song online. See how the netizens react to Neha Kakkar's remake of Falguni Pathak’s song Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi.

