Neha Kakkar's 'Move On Challenge' Receives Support From Siblings And Fans

Neha Kakkar, who is known to be one of the most popular singers in Bollywood, has shared a new challenge with her fans and followers amid lockdown. The singer is the latest to join the bandwagon of celebrity challenges, ranging from plant challenge to saree challenge. She has now come up with a new challenge and named it the Move On Challenge. Fans were aware of Neha's break up with ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli, and hence assumed this is her way of telling others to move on from their past experiences.

Neha Kakkar starts 'Move On Challenge' on social media, receives support

Also Read | Neha Kakkar’s Songs Released In 2020 That Can Be Enjoyed During Lockdown

In this challenge, Neha Kakkar is urging women to stop crying over their ex-lovers and come out with smiling faces instead. In the video for the Move On Challenge, she has been urging her female fans to understand their self-worth and not let an incident of their past become a driving factor for their current guilt. She asked women to understand their self-worth and let happiness overpower their sorrows. Neha in conclusion also advised her followers to bury the past and start afresh.

Neha and her fans were extremely supportive of this challenge. According to a news portal, Neha Kakkar went through a sorrowful phase after her break up with Himansh Kohli. Her brother and sister too showered her with support on this new challenge. Her fans too did not hold back and supported this new challenge and complimented her.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Takes Up 'Move On' Challenge & Entertains Fans With The New Video; Watch

In a clip shared by Neha Kakkar, fans can see the singer staring off with a before and after format. As the video of the Move On Challenge begins, she can be seen weeping uncontrollably and in rugged clothes. Later on, she snaps out of it and is glamorously dressed. When this change happens, the background music of her hit song Jinke Liye plays loud. The song became a major chartbuster upon release and the song went viral in no time. Check it out here.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar And Jennifer Winget In Cape-style Outfits; See Pics

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Takes On The Trending Pillow Challenge; Tony Kakkar Calls Her 'doll'

Fans of the singer have taken up the challenge graciously and have been putting out some great Move On Challenge videos so far. Her fans look enthusiastic and determined while shooting the clip. Neha even shared some of the popular videos on her IGTV space on Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.