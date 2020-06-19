Neil Young Finally Releases His Long-lost Album From 1975 Titled 'Homegrown'; Details Here

The singer-songwriter Neil Young's long-lost studio album from 1975, titled Homegrown has finally been released by the singer, revealed Young himself on Twitter on June 17, 2020. The singer shared the news with fans on Twitter by writing, "Hi Hoping you’re all holding up & still showing up music is medicine for the soul Look after it HOMEGROWN will be available on The Archives tonight 9 pm PST thanks for listening #NeilYoung #NeilYoungArchives #Homegrown".

Homegrown features an impressive studio band including Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson, Tim Drummond, Karl T. Himmel, Ben Keith, Stan Szlelest and a special appearance by Emmylou Harris.

Neil Young finally releases his 1975's album 'Homegrown'

Neil Young's long-lost album which was released on June 17, 2020, was originally recorded between June 1974 to January 1975, just when his relationship with then-girlfriend Carrie Snodgress came to a painful end.

Young has poured all of his agonies in the album comprising a total of 12 songs, titled- "Separate Ways, Try, Mexico, Love Is A Rose, Homegrown, Florida, Kansas, We Don't Smoke It No More, White Line, Vacancy, Little Wing, and Star Of Bethlehem". However, the Canadian singer didn’t feel quite comfortable sharing his extremely personal album with the world, back in the days.

Although, he has played a couple of songs from the album over the years in concerts and has also re-cut a few for later albums, the original album was never released for 45 years until now and several tunes from the LP have never been heard by his fans in any form. It wasn’t until last year when Young finally decided that he does not want to keep it locked away for so long, and decided that the album's finally coming out this week. Last year, on the Neil Young Archives, the singer wrote,

" I apologize, This album Homegrown should have been there for you a couple of years after Harvest. It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind….but I should have shared it. It’s actually beautiful. That’s why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away."

Check out Neil Young's Homegrown album on Spotify below:

