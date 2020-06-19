Is There Nepotism In The Music Industry? Film Lyricists, Singers & Composers Speak Out

With Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide on June 14, conversations revolving around 'nepotism' have begun. While nepotism in the Indian film industry has been a debated topic for a few years now, but does it also exist in the music industry?

Republic TV on Friday spoke to renowned lyricists, singers, and composers to understand their point of view on the topic. Panelists including Manoj Muntashir, Virag, Amaal Mallik, Rochak Kohli, Sachet Tandon, and Jubin Nautiyal joined Suyesha Savant to debate — Is there nepotism in the Indian music industry?

Rochak Kohli who made his music debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor with Pani Da Rang began the debate by clarifying who the decision-maker is when it comes to creating a song. Kohli said, "A music in a film is not just related to the film, it is an asset in itself. New age process. Gone are the days when one person used to make a decision. Now, there are many people — music director, the director, the producer, the label, etc — the core team. Once this is made, we then go on to decide who the singer would be. Sometimes it takes 3-4 or 6-8 months to make a song.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir stressed that there is no nepotism in the music industry. He said, "Music Industry is not just Bollywood. It is a separate entity in itself. Nepotism exists in Bollywood but not the music industry. Let's take the 90s as an example, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, etc... their kids should rule today, isn't it? So, where did Jubin or a Sachet or a Rochak or a Tanishk come from? We are fresh talents, outsiders. We are testimony that Nepotism in the music industry doesn't exist. We are doing huge disservice to the people (new talent) by instilling fear — no anarchy, no fascism in the music industry - yes, there is no democracy either - but who in the world functions in this way?

Singer Jubin Nautiyal said, "We all have to understand that there was a time when there was no Internet. We live in a content-driven age now. You can have favorites but sometimes a singer or a composer comes up with a great song, it is simply great. Nepotism doesn't really affect, it is only fresh content that works.

Does it become easier for those who come with a lineage? Amaal Mallik who comes from the family of renowned musicians like Anu Malik and Daboo Malik said, " With all due respect to my dad, he wasn't an ace composer. There was no phone call that went from him saying, 'listen to my son'. Nobody knew that they are meeting Daboo Mallik's son. We never got an opportunity because of our father. I have the advantage of only knowing how things worked in the industry Versus let's say Ankit Tewari who came to this industry with no backing. Maybe sometimes it is tougher for people who come with an established surname too."

How does it work for lyricists and writers? Virag said, "The ultimate goal is to make a good song. Hard work and talent — these are given. But there is one more thing — Bhagya/Luck plays a huge factor."

Concluding the debate, Manoj Muntashir said, "It is a competitive industry. You have to fight your way through. One cannot blame everything on the system. Say for example: If the newcomers complain that their songs were over-dubbed, then let me tell you, I have seen Amaal dubbing Armaan's song. It is all about quality & nothing about favoritism, groupism... The moment we get into this excuse of 'nepotism', then you can't excel. How many people knew Sachet Tandon before Bekhayali? He wasn't a star as big as now -- but at the right time everything suited for the song. These people who are achievers have one common thread - they did not complain."

