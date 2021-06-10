Netflix's 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' Meme Has 'Munna Bhai' Twist, Fans Cannot Stop Laughing

Streaming giant Netflix’s Instagram account never fails to crack its followers up. They share posts that not only promote their upcoming movies and shows but also tickle the funny bones of the audience. Their Instagram posts often feature the latest memes which tactically connect the shows available on their platform. Recently, Netflix shared a Brooklyn Nine-Nine meme that had a Munna Bhai reference to it.

Netflix’s latest post

The latest meme format that is doing rounds on social media is from the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The template features Jake and a localite driving a car. The meme was edited in such a way that Jake said ‘I am a Munna Bhai fan’. To which the girl asks, ‘Oh yeah? Tell me his best dialogue.’ Jake replies ‘Nai’ in Sanjay Dutt’s style from the movie that has gone viral on social media.

As soon as the post was shared, followers of the page rushed in to comment on it. One of them said ‘We were to comment on this post par nai’ while another wrote ‘The best show, change my mind I'll wait’. Several people also commented that they wanted to know when Netflix India will release New Girl. See their reactions below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 is the last season of this sitcom and fans were left devastated with the news. This season is slated to release on August 12, 2021. It will comprise 10 episodes and star Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Andre Braugher. The above-mentioned meme is taken from the show’s 4th season. In the series, Jake is asked by a girl to name one law because he does not look like a police. He responds by saying the basic law ‘don’t kill people’. The girl is disappointed by this and says that it is her fault that she set the bar too low.

Details about New Girl

New Girl is an American sitcom that premiered in 2011. It has seven seasons and revolves around a teacher called Jess who comes home to her boyfriend cheating on her and leaves immediately. She moves to Los Angeles and meets three men who help her deal with the change. It stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, Danielle Rockoff and Rhiannon Rockoff.

Image: BROOKLYN NINE NINE'S INSTAGRAM and STILL FROM MUNNA BHAI MBBS MOVIE

