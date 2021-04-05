Netizens On Demi Lovato's 15 Minutes & Max Ehrich: 'hope You Enjoyed Your 15 Minutes'

Demi Lovato recently released Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over, her seventh studio album. Ever since its release, the album is one of the most talked-about topics on social media. The singer has covered various topics from her life from her substance abuse struggles and 2018 overdose to her eating disorder in her album. However, one song from the album titled 15 Minutes has raised some eyebrows for its possible connection with Demi Lovato's relationship with Max Ehrich. Netizens felt that the song is a take on her short-lived relationship with ex-fiance Max Ehrich. For all the people who are curious to know about what netizens had to say about Demi Lovato’s 15 Minutes' song and its connection with Max Ehrich, here is everything you need to know about it.

Demi Lovato's 15 Minutes' song and its connection with her ex Max Ehrich

What raised speculations about the song’s connection with her ex Max Ehrich is that she was engaged to him for a short while before the couple parted ways last year. Due to their short-lived romance, many fans speculated that the song is about her breakup from ex-fiance Max Ehrich. However, according to a report by theblast.com, Demi Lovato has neither denied nor agreed to such speculations. Many users took to their Twitter handle and shared their views about the song and Demi Lovato's relationship with Max Ehrich. One such user shared 'I hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes bestie' while talking about Max Ehrich. Another user shared a hilarious video to show how Max Ehrich must be feeling right now. Here is a look at what the netizens had to say about 15 Minutes' song and Max Ehrich

sending prayers to max ehrich i know he’s going to lose his mind when he listened to 15 minutes — $t3phðŸ¦‹ (@WhoTheFckIsDemi) April 2, 2021

pov: ur max ehrich and u just listened to “15 minutes” pic.twitter.com/aWcI4uOfgv — andrea (@sydneysleroux) April 2, 2021

finally listening to 15 minutes... damn, I love when @ddlovato writes a diss track and slays with the vocals on it. #DWTDTAOSO — ðŸ¦‹ (@_brenna) April 2, 2021

15 Minutes' song

Demi Lovato’s 15 Minutes' song tells the story of a short-lived romance story through its lyrics. The song was trending all over the world as many people started thinking that the song is about her time with Max Ehrich. The lyrics of the song explain the relationship like, “Always puttin’ you first could’ve been your future, but you didn’t even care about me like that/ Cause you were looking for fifteen minutes/ yeah and now you got fifteen minutes/yeah Pack your stuff, you can come and get it/ yeah (Hahaha) Ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance”.

Demi Lovato's relationship

Demi Lovato and American actor Max Ehrich started dating last year. Max Ehrich is also a singer and dancer who is popular for his role in The Young and the Restless. The duo got engaged in July last year but their love story did not last long. Roughly two months after getting engaged, their relationship hit rock bottom and ultimately the couple parted ways. A lot of fans feel that Ehrich started dating the singer for his personal gain. In Demi Lovato's documentary, she talked about her break up and Max Ehrich. She shared that she rushed into something but later realised that she did not actually know the person that she was engaged to.

