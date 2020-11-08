New Age Break-up Songs To Help You Move On And Cheer Up; See List

No matter how, when, or why it happens, breakups always leaves one hollow and broken. But it is never a good option to delve into sad songs when you are already feeling low. Whether you are heartbroken or feeling grateful that a toxic relationship has now ended, these Bollywood songs will help you move on with your life.

Popular new-age break-up songs that will help you move on

The Breakup song

This peppy track is probably the most fun breakup song on this list. Listening to this upbeat number by singer Pritam, one can wish their breakups were as smooth and happy as the song. The song talks about a girl who has just broken up with her partner. The music video is set in a silent pub. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is voiced by Arijit Singh, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, and Nakash Aziz.

Move On

Exactly as the title says, the song is about moving on. The track is a heartbreaking song that is totally different from the kind that one has heard before. The song is a 'Sufi rock' which tells the story of a girl dealing with the issues in her life and eventually 'moving on'. The song is from R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Just Go To Hell Dil

Just Go To Hell Dil is from the film Dear Zindagi. The song plays when Kaira (Alia Bhatt) gets frustrated because of the mess in her life. The various problems of her life also include a breakup with Raghu and her landlord asking her to vacate the apartment. In the song, the struggles and efforts put by Kaira to pretend she is fine were quite evident. The lyrics of the song were written by Kausar Munir and Sunidhi Chauhan has sung the beautiful song.

Bin Tere

The breakup song Bin Tere was on top of all charts back in the year 2010. The track talks about how a breakup can leave you incomplete. But it gets better after moving on. The song begins with English lyrics, followed by Hindi and ace singer Shafqat Amanat Ali's beautiful rendition turns it into a soulful track. The song which is from the film I Hate Luv Storys has very simple lyrics, but still manages to attract the listeners.

Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai

The song is a fun qawwali in which Mika perfectly uses his singing skills while AR Rahman seems to be having fun with various Hindustani instruments. With the sounds of dhol and tabla, the song is an enjoyable composition from the film Tamasha.

Dooriyan Bhi Hai Zaroori

The song talks about couples who keep breaking and making up time and again. Sung by Monica Dogra and Vishal, the track's English version is more of a situational number.

Emotional Atyachar

After getting all over with the tedious things and healing yourself, there comes a stage where one gets ready to laugh at your past predicaments. Here's when the song Emotional Atyachar comes into your playlist. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The Brass Band version is sung by Amit Trivedi & Amitabh Bhattacharya, while the Rock Version is sung by Bonnie Chakraborty.

