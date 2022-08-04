New Parents Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Keeping Low Profile After Welcoming Baby Boy: Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the talk of the town for a long time during their pregnancy. Rihanna made several public appearances in stunning outfits and flaunted her baby bump. She also made many international headlines for her maternity fashion picks and glammed-up looks. However, as the couple welcomed their baby boy back in May, they are now keeping a low profile and are reportedly spending as much time as possible with their son.

As per a recent report by Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are soaking in the new parent's life and are keeping things lowkey to enjoy with their family. The source of the leading daily also revealed how privacy has become extremely important for the couple as they have become more protective. The source said, "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

Since the couple welcomed their baby boy, they have been spotted out in public only a few times. The couple was spotted at a barber shop in London in early July. While A$AP Rocky was having a haircut, Rihanna posed for the shutterbugs. On the other hand, Rihanna was also spotted arriving at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Paris for her rapper beau's performance. The couple was also snapped twice in New York City in July. First, while they were grocery shopping and second when they enjoyed a date at the NYC hot spot Carbone.

Rihanna to go back to making music

It has been a while since Rihanna has not released a new song. The singer was seemingly determined toward her pregnancy as well as her business. However, as per the source of the leading daily, the singer will soon shift some of her attention to music. The source said, "She's one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all," and further added that she will "be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career."

(Image: @badgalriri/Instagram)