New Video From KK's Last Concert Shows Him In Discomfort, Pointing At AC While Wiping Face

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, widely known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, and the news left his fans as well as fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry shocked. The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in the Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. In the latest development pertaining to his demise, sources informed Republic Media Network that an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata.

The sources also revealed that a complaint had been registered against the hotel management where the late singer was residing. It was further revealed that police protection has been heightened outside the hospital as it is expected that KK's fans, as well as celebrities, will arrive to pay last respects to the singer.

KK's new video of wiping his face amid performance surfaces

Meanwhile, a new video recently surfaced online showed KK frequently drinking water and wiping his face during his performance. It is pertinent to mention here that the venue was overcrowded during KK's performance. Though the venue had the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 people, during the event, the auditorium hosted more than 6000 people. The video also showed how KK was constantly pointing at the AC to indicate the heat escalating in the auditorium.

The sources further revealed that as the singer frequently complained about the heat inside the auditorium, a person was spotted holding a fire extinguisher at the concert. The sources also revealed that the police have launched an investigation to ascertain what caused the death of the renowned singer.

More about KK

KK's sudden death has saddened all his fans all across the country and they have taken to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul. KK was the country's most versatile vocalist and has recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali. His musical career is wide-ranging and spanned three decades. He gave Bollywood many soul-stirring songs including Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Piya Aaye Na, Gori Gori, Tu Jo Mila, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and many more. Coming to his personal life, he got married to his childhood love Jyothy in the year 1991. He is survived by his children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

As the video of KK wiping his face and pointing toward the AC surfaced online, a Twitter user alleged that the singer had to beg the organisers to switch on the AC. The user further revealed how the organizers failed to take any action despite people breaking the gates and barging inside the auditorium, thereby overcrowding it. She wrote, "The AC was not working at Nazrul Mancha, he had a performance at the same place yesterday. He did complain yesterday as well because he was sweating profusely. First of all it's not an open auditorium, and when the venue is charging so much money at least they should keep a check on their appliances. If you watch the video closely, you can literally see the way he was sweating and brushing off the sweat. He was literally requesting the management to switch on the AC and switch off some of the lights..."

Take a look at the post below-

I am so ashamed... and angry. whats this inhuman behavior? In Kolkata's terrible heat its tough without ac even at our homes & they make a legend like KK literally beg to the organizers to turn the ac on while performing in a water tight small overcrowded place?? It made him die! pic.twitter.com/jWVbervd3x — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) May 31, 2022

Image: Instagram@kk_live_now