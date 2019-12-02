New Year's Party: All The Songs To Master For New Year's Eve

December is here and in no time the New Year’s celebrations will begin. With all the party preparations and travel bookings, people often have no time to prep for the dance parties. Every year Bollywood drops amazing party songs and it becomes difficult to catch up with the new songs with a new year. Here are the top songs of Bollywood to prep for this New Year’s Eve.

Bollywood Party Songs to master for this New Year’s Eve

O Saki Saki

O Saki Saki is the remake of the original song of the same name. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, and B Praak, the song stars Nora Fatehi. The song is from Batla House and Tanishq Bagchi recreated the music for this one. The hook step of the song is the step where Nora gets down on the floor balancing herself on a single hand while pretending to pour something over herself with the other hand.

Coca Cola Tu

From the film Luka Chuppi, Coca Cola Tu stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the lyrics for this one were penned by Tony Kakkar and Mellow D. The hook step of the song is where the duo is seen waving their hands while going from one side to another on their feet.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare is the remake of the iconic Govinda song of the same name. From Pati Patni Aur Woh, the song stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Mika Singh, the lyrics for this one were penned by Shabbir Ahmed. In the hook step of the song, the trio is saluting with the two-finger gun action.

Ghungroo

Ghungroo is a popular song from the film War. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. In the hook step of the song, the duo can be seen touching their ankle back and forth and then gradually raising their arms while jumping to aside.

Psycho Saiyaan

From the film Saaho, Psycho Saiyaan stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and Sachet Tandon. The lyrics for this one are penned by Tanishk Bagchi. In the hook step of the song, Kapoor is simply seen waving from side to side while she runs her hands through her hair down to her waist.

