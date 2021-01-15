New York Dolls Guitarist Sylvain Sylvain Passes Away; David Johansen Bids Him Farewell

The lead guitarist of the popular band New York Dolls Sylvain Sylvain has passed away at the age of 69. The news has come as a shock to all the fans of this popular band whose songs used to be listened by a large number of people. The guitarist had been battling a terminal illness for a long time, which has eventually led to his death. Have a look at some of the highlights of his life and career and the reason that ultimately led to his death.

New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain passes away

Sylvain Sylvain, along with being the guitarist, was also one of the song writers of the band and had a strong contribution as a member towards his band. However, he had been battling cancer for the past few years, and has ultimately succumbed to the life-threatening illness. He had announced about his illness in 2019 and asked for his fans’ support in his fight against cancer as well. It has now been announced by his wife Wanda, according to Rolling Stone. She talked about how her husband had been valiantly cancer for the past two and a half years.

She then went on to confirm the death of her husband and added that though her family is in grief, they know that the musician is “finally at peace and out of pain”. She further requested her fans to listen to his music and send a prayer to bid him farewell. The musician was born in Cairo, Egypt and eventually moved and settled in New York. While he was a guitarist, he also initially played the piano and wrote the songs as well. He was considered as one of the most prominent members of New York Dolls.

The band eventually split up, but not before creating a strong impact in the world of music in the 1970’s. The vocalist of the band David Johansen penned a long and heartfelt note for Sylvain, calling him his “best friend for many years”. Even though the band had dissolved many years ago, his former band members and fans still remember him for his music.

