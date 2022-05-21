Newly-wed Kanika Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note For Husband Gautam; ‘So Grateful To Universe'

Popular singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time beau and a London-based businessman, Gautam Hathiramani on May 20, 2022. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members in a fairytale wedding ceremony held in London. Now, the Baby Doll singer took to her social media space and dedicated a heartfelt note to her 'hero', 'best friend' and 'partner'.

Kanika Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for her husband Gautam Hathiramani

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, newly-wed Kanika Kapoor officially shared pictures with her husband from their dreamy wedding. The couple looked adorable in their wedding outfits as Kanika was all dolled up in a pastel-coloured bridal lehenga choli, while Gautam donned an ivory-coloured sherwani teamed up with a similar coloured turban.

Kanika even took to the caption and penned a heartfelt note for her husband Gautam Hathiramani. She wrote, "And I said YES Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet." Stating how excited she is to start a new chapter with Gautam, the Desi Look singer added, "Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh #mrshathiramani #co-star #married #kanikakapoor."

More about the newly-wed couple

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani have been dating each other for almost a year and recently the duo decided to take their relationship a step ahead. The singer even dropped some pics from her Mehendi ceremony where the couple had a gala time dancing and enjoying themselves with each other. Sharing the pictures, Kapoor wrote in the caption "G. I Love you sooooo much!"

In the pictures, the Panghat singer looked ravishing in a green coloured sequin lehenga with intricate detailing on it and puffed sleeves, while Gautam opted for a light yellow and beige coloured outfit.

