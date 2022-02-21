Newlywed Afsana Khan Collaborates With Yuvika Chaudhary And Prince Narula For 'Zindagi'

It is officially a celebration time for acclaimed singer Afsana Khan as she has tied the knot with beau Saajz on Saturday, February 19. Just two days after her wedding, the Titliaan singer has seemingly resumed her work commitments. On Monday, February 21, her upcoming collaboration with TV couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula was officially announced via social media. The married couple will soon feature in the music video of the acclaimed singer's new track, Zindagi.

Afsana Khan's Zindagi

Going by the motion teaser of Zindagi, the track appears to be a mellow romantic number that might take viewers on a joyful ride of love. In one poster, Yuvika Chaudhary can be seen dressed a beautiful bride in a goregous lehenga featuring eccentric embroidery work. In another, both Yuvika and Prince embrace each other in a loving gaze as the camera captutres them together.

While teasing their followers, the celebrity couple wrote, "Are you ready guys." The details of Zindagi's release yet remain underwraps, however, the duo shared that it will hit the internet soon. Check out the teaser shared by Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula below:

As soon as the announcement surfaced online, it garnered huge response from netizens. While one user wrote, "So Excited", another said "I'm waiting." In addition to this, lots of hearts and smiley emojis also flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at the reactions below:

Afsana Khan recently took to Instagram to share stunning glimpses of her wedding with fans online. The Newlwedy couple look nothing less than royalty in their first pics as the man and wife. Many well-known faces from the TV industry including Himanshi Khurana, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga attended the singer's big fat wedding. Even Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were in attendance. Photos of the celebrities from the function have gone viral on the internet.

Speaking of the Afsana's professional front, she rose to prominence with her singles including Titilyaan, Jooda, Kamaal Karte Ho and more. The singer also hit the headlines for her stint in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15.

Image: Instagram/@itsafsanakhan, @princenarula