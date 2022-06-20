Niall Horan Attends Former 1D Bandmate Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' Concert In UK; Watch

One Direction fans were in for a pleasant surprise as they witnessed Niall Horan attending his former bandmate Harry Styles' Love On Tour concert at the Wembley Stadium in London. Many were left in disbelief as they saw Horan grooving to Styles' vocals, with netizens asserting that they can't get over the iconic moment. The former bandmates have reportedly been on good terms ever since One Direction split up.

In videos doing rounds online, Horan can be seen dressed in a uber-cool yellow shirt as he sipped on a drink while enjoying Harry's performance. He also beamed with joy as Harry sang the band's super hit track What Makes You Beautiful. Reacting to the surreal moment, one Twitterati mentioned, "Nah if you told me a few months ago that harry was performing at Wembley AND NIALL HORAN WAS IN THE AUDIENCE I would’ve thought you were crazy."

While another fan page detailed how Niall was at the concert and stated, "A fan said that Niall Horan was super sweet and respectful & sung along to a bunch of songs. he bobbed his head to matilda though! he left at one point to get a beer at Harry Styles Love On Tour Wembley!" Take a look at the reactions below.

It is pertinent to mention here that this isn't the first time Niall has appeared at Harry's concert or performance. He previously cheered for Harry by showing up at the BRIT Awards 2020. Meanwhile, Harry penned a gratitude note following his Wembley concert, calling it 'one of his most favourite shows.'

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Wembley, last night was one of my favourite shows we’ve ever played. I don’t know where to begin thanking you, I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m so grateful, I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you. I love you all. See you later. H”

