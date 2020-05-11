Nick Blixky Dies At The Age Of 21 After Being Fatally Shot; Read Here

Rapper Nick Blixky was found fatally shot on Brooklyn street. As per reports, he was found on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 9:30 pm. There was also a clip that was posted on YouTube where a witness filmed the police who were at the murder spot.

Nick Blixky's demise

As per online portals, the police said that there have been no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. According to reports, Nicky Blixky was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals, where the doctor confirmed the untimely demise of Nick Blixky at the age of 21.

The late rapper started his rapping career with his friends for entertainment purposes and when he started gaining good response for his music, he took rap career more seriously and grew a fan base of YouTube. It is said that Nick Blixky was set to release his first mixtape Different Timin. The rapper shared his last Instagram post hours before his untimely demise promoting his new music that was set to be released on June 3.

The rapper's death is shocking news for his fans. His brother, Nasir Fisher, also wrote a heartfelt message on Facebook. Moreover, the witness who had recorded the incident had gone live on Facebook to film the video of Nick Blixky's death. Take a look at Nick's posts.

ALSO READ | Musicians Who Died Unexpectedly And Left The World Way Too Soon

Brooklyn rapper #NickBlixky friends of #22gz reportedly shot 7 times and killed in his hometown by #NYPD police officers

Follow (@nycrapnews) as the story develops. pic.twitter.com/Jq3LPHrRZG — NYCRAPNEWS™ (@nycrapnews) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ | John Prine Dies At The Age Of 73 Due To Complications Created By Coronavirus

ALSO READ | 'Finding Nemo' Story Artist Rob Gibbs Dies At 55, Fans Say He Made Their Childhood Happy

Tap In! New music on my SoundCloud. New EP on the way! We was working during Quarantine 🌀🌀🌀🌀 — Nick Blixky (@NickBlixky63) May 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Grammy-nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead At 33, Celebrities Express Shock, Convey Condolences To The Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.