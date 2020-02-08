'Eminem Doesn't Look The Same The Way He Once Did,' Mocks Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is not new to controversies, as the rapper has created quite a few stirs on social media by taking jibes at Mariah Carey, Kevin Heart and Eminem. However, it now seems that Nick Cannon’s feud with Eminem is far from over, as the singer recently commented on Eminem’s facial features, calling him a 'botox material'. Here are the details.

Nick calls Eminem a result of botox and drug abuse

It seems like, the popular television host and rapper, Nick Cannon is not done attacking his nemesis Eminem publically. In a recent conversation with a leading daily, Nick Cannon remarked that Eminem might have turned to Botox to get his facial features right. Speaking about the rapper's age, Cannon remarked that Eminem doesn't look the same way he used to before and hinted that the singer might be a drug-addict. Cannon also openly admitted that he continued to spark controversies with Eminem, as he wanted to remain in the spotlight.

This comes after Nick Cannon and Eminem's cold war on social media. The duo indulged in a war of words on Twitter in response to the songs made. Nick and Eminem's cold war is traced back to the times when Eminem dropped a song, taking a jibe at Mariah Carey, who was then married to Nick Cannon. In response to the song launched, Nick Cannon penned a new song, insulting Eminem.

Fans react:

How come you can only make songs that attack other people? Insecure much?🤷

Mariah will never love you. Get over it. @NickCannon pic.twitter.com/8IqvxQE0Zf — Alone In Love 2020💘 (@MeIAmAndy) December 10, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids this was Nick Cannon 😂 pic.twitter.com/jnncWi8aaz — 🅻🅾🆆🅺🆂🥀 (@DarkyLowks) December 10, 2019

This the dude thats famous for marrying Mariah Carey? Thats the only good thing hes ever done — 🎅 Kieran 🎄 (@Kieran96cfc) December 10, 2019

Nearly perfect Eminem. However, for future reference, don't use the clown emoji - mostly everyone has stopped using that except for people who haven't gotten that it's overused. Just a little bit of advice! — Optimus ⛩ (@SubToOptimus) December 10, 2019

(promo Image: Eminem and Nick Cannon Instagram)

