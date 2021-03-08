Nick Jonas & Family Reunite With Priyanka Chopra In London After Testing COVID-19 Negative

Nick Jonas and his family finally reunited with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra in London on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19. Earlier today, the Sucker For You hitmaker took to his Instagram handle to share a 'happy' family photo and revealed spending some quality time with them on their reunion. For the unversed, after promoting his highly-anticipated solo album Spaceman in the US, Nick arrived in London with father Kevin Jonas, mother Denise Jonas and friend Cavanaugh James.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mom Knits Sweater For Her, Actor Calls Family 'greatest Blessing'

Nick Jonas' family reunites with Priyanka and Madhu Chopra after 'isolation'

On March 7, 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas took a stroll in their London neighbourhood to spend some family time with the former's mother Madhu Chopra and the latter's parents Kevin & Denise Jonas, along with Cavanaugh James. In the selfie shared by Nick on his Instagram handle, the Jonas & Chopras were all smiles as they posed for the camera in their thermal wear. Posting the picture on Instagram, the Chaos Walking actor revealed reuniting with her beloved wifey after isolating and testing negative for COVID-19. He wrote, "After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!"

Check out Nick Jonas' Instagram post below:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Launches Restaurant In New York, Calls It 'embodiment Of Timeless India'

On the other hand, Priyanka also took to her Instagram handle to post the same photo along with a picture of herself flaunting the sweater her mother Madhu knitted for her during her stay in London. She wrote, "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London." The White Tiger actor also expressed her happiness over reuniting with her husband and her in-laws as she added, "My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Suggests THESE Books By Female Authors To Celebrate Women's History Month

Meanwhile, the global sensation made headlines recently after she announced launching her Indian restaurant in New York City, named SONA. The 38-year-old also gave fans a sneak-peek into their customary pooja ceremony from September last year ahead of the restaurant's launch and revealed that SONA will be opening later this month, i.e. March. Have a look:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Others Join ‘Educate Girls USA’ To Raise Funds For 'Bittu' Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.