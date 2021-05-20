Nick Jonas Asserts Rib Injury Won't Get In The Way Of His Hosting Duties For BBMAs 2021

Nick Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021 which will air on May 23, 2021. He is one of the only five musical artists who have served as the solo hosts of the BBMA's until now. Unfortunately, the singer cracked his rib during a bicycle accident over the weekend. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that a cracked rib won't get in the way of Nick Jonas' hosting duties at BBMAs.

Nick Jonas' injury won't get in the way of his hosting duties

Speaking to People (the TV Show!) Nick shared an update on his health following a trip to the hospital due to an injury that happened while filming Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers. He said that he is feeling good and the day-to-day improvement has been great. It is one of the frustrating injuries because there is nothing that one can do about it except just wait. He added that the injury could have been a lot worse and he feels very lucky that it was all good in the end. He said that the injury was intense but he feels better now.

Talking about the possibilities of the injury to interfere with his hosting gig at the Billboard Music Awards, Nick said, "Absolutely not. "That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back." He teased the awards show as a "celebration of the year as music" filled with "an extra layer of something special."

Describing more about what he feels for BBMAs, Jonas said that there is a real joy in the air and you can feel that. He said that it is obvious for a lot of things to be a little bit different this year with all the precautions being taken by the BBMAs but that just adds an extra layer of something special, something to remember, and they are going to bring some great performances. He added that it will be a unique set and design and some surprises which will be a must-watch for everybody according to him. He also teased fans that The Jonas Brothers might be performing at the show. He revealed that he is withholding one very big surprise that may or may not include him and the two other guys.

(IMAGE: NICK JONAS' INSTAGRAM)

