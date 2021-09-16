Nick Jonas' Birthday: Five Best Performing Singles Of The Jonas Brothers Star

Nick Jonas' laurels know no bounds, with the singer having carved a niche for himself in his teen years by being the youngest member of the sibling pop music trio Jonas Brothers with his elder brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. The actor then ventured out of the band, gaining paramount success with his hit singles like Jealous, Bacon, and Levels among others. The pop star made his solo album debut in 2002 and has since released four studio albums and 26 singles, which have been fan favourites.

Nick's popularity increased multifold when he became the 'National Jiju' (as hailed by the netizens) post marrying Priyanka Chopra in 2018, who has also made appearances in his Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do music videos. As the actor clocks his 29th birthday on September 16, here's a look at his top five singles, every Nick Jonas fan grooves on.

Top Performing singles of the Jonas Brothers star

Jealous (2014)

The chart-topping hit is a part of Nick Jonas' eponymous second studio album and featured Tinashe. It went on to become the Jonas Brother's highest-charting single and highest-selling single peaking to number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 then. The 2014 hit also led to Nick being nominated at the Teen Choice Awards. The song was written by Nick Jonas, Nolan Lambroza and Simon Wilcox.

Chains (2014)

The 2014 hit is also a part of the singer's second album titled Nick Jonas. It is an R&B song, written by Jason Evigan, Ammar Malik and Danny Parker. The song was released as a promotional single from his second album and peaked onto no. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Jonas junior receiving the nomination for Best Male Video at the VMAs.

Levels (2015)

The hit single was released in 2015, being the first and only single from Nick Jonas X2, the reissue of Nick Jonas album. It went on to be listed by SPIN Magazine as the 11th best song of 2015 and also topped the US dance club songs chart. Sean Douglas, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Ian Kirkpatrick, Sam Martin, Talay Riley, Jordan Johnson were on board as writers.

Close (2016)

The track, featuring singer Tove Lo, was released as a part of Jonas' third studio album, Last Year Was Complicated. This collaboration with the Swedish singer topped out at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for various Teen Choice Awards.

Bacon (2016)

The hit track featured guest vocals from singer Ty Dolla $ign, and was a part of Nick's third studio album, Last Year Was Complicated. The single was nominated for Song of Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. It was the second consecutive year that Nick bagged a nomination for the award.

(Image: NICK JONAS/Instagram)