Nick Jonas Performed 'Jealous' At Capitals Summertime Ball; Watch Throwback Video

Nick Jonas reportedly learnt singing by listening and never had any formal training. However, the singer and actor have many songs under his credits. He is known for some of the hit songs like Jealous, Home, Close. The singer’s live shows are reportedly always sold out. One such moment is the 2016 performance of Capitals Summertime Ball. He had performed for an audience of over tens of thousands people. Here is a throwback to the performance where he sang the song Jealous for many.

Throwback to Nick Jonas’ Jealous’ live performance

Nick Jonas is dressed in an all-white ensemble. He is seen in a white leather jacket and also white pants. He complimented his look with heavy shoes. Nick Jonas looks relaxed in his on-stage looks. More relaxing is his song which starts showing Nick’s brilliant vocals.

In the middle of the performance, the audience also starts singing to the tunes of the song. Apart from the performance, Nick also helps a fan fulfil her wish. He takes her phone and records his selfie video. Nick Jonas ends the performance on a high with thousands clapping and cheering for the singer. The performance was indeed a mesmerising one.

Watch the video of the Nick Jonas singing Jealous

Nick Jonas is now back with his brother as The Jonas Brothers since 2019. The group has released several songs under their band name, which went on a hiatus for almost six years.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the trio has travelled across the globe for their concert tour Happiness Begins. According to reports, most of the shows of the group were sold-out shows. Nick Jonas was also seen in the latest version of Jumanji franchise. Nick has released singles in the past years like Home, Find You and the one mentioned above that is Jealous.

Nick Jonas also keeps his fans posted on his whereabouts. Recently he shared a picture of his dad on Father’s Day. He had also kept fans posted throughout his journey as a judge on The Voice.

Here are some of his posts

