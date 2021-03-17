Nick Jonas Drops Deluxe Version Of 'Spaceman' Album In Collaboration With Joe And Kevin

Nick Jonas surprised his fans with the announcement of the deluxe version of his third solo studio album Spaceman. Taking to Instagram, Jonas shared an exclusive poster of the album and informed his fans of the five new songs added to the album. Check out Nick Jonas' deluxe version of 'Spaceman' and the surprise collaborators.

'Deluxe version landing tonight'

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the release of the deluxe version of his studio album by sharing a poster of the album. Much to his fans' surprise, Jonas announced that the exclusive version will include five more songs with one song featuring his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. He wittily remarked in the caption that Jonas Brothers were not going anywhere.

Nick Jonas songs in the deluxe version of Spaceman

The song in collaboration with Joe and Kevin Jonas on the album is called Selfish Featuring. The rest of the newly added songs are Dangerous, Don't Give Up On Us (Chill), 2Drunk (Chill) and This Is Heaven (Chill). The deluxe version was released on the 16th of March under Island Records.

Fans react to Nick Jonas songs and deluxe version of Spaceman

The Jonas Brothers' official Instagram and Island Records dropped rocket emojis under the post to support Nich Jonas' new album. Fans of the artist and the Jonas Brothers band flooded the comment section after reading the surprise collaboration, with many expressing their excitement by thanking Nick for including his band in his solo project. One fan commented that Nick should add a 'Chill' and 'Nervous' version of his songs as his album was a masterpiece.

Pic Credit: Nick Jonas Instagram.

A look at Nick Jonas music over the years

Nick Jonas formed a band called The Jonas Brothers with his older brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. The band released It's About Time and a self-titled studio album, the latter becoming their breakthrough album. The band rose to prominence after their work in Disney shows and movies. Before their disbandment, The Jonas Brothers released A Little Bit Longer and Lines, Vines, and Trying Times. Nick Jonas later went on to release solo albums named Who I Am, Nick Jonas, and Last Year Was Complicated.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.