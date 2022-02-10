Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been grabbing headlines ever since they announced that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy. The singer-actor duo has rarely been spotted since the announcement, and are keeping their little one's birth very low profile. After Priyanka Chopra, Nick has shared his first-ever post after becoming a father. The Jealous singer could be seen putting on display his 'morning mood' as he sips on a cup of coffee. Clad in a green shirt, the singer quips "Let’s make it a great day".

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the Jonas Brothers star shared a video where a voice asks him what he ‘woke up feeling like’ to which he responds by saying "Let's make it a great day."Clad in a dapper white shirt layered with a green one on top, Nick captioned the video, "Morning mood". Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the singer and dropped comments like, "how cute omg", "have a great day bestie", "have a wonderful day nick" among others. Many also dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons on the post. Some fans also quipped how nice it was to see their beloved singer after a long hiatus, with one mentioning, "At least the baby isn't keeping you up too much at night".

The duo was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, wearing masks as they walked alongside one another. While Priyanka donned a multi-coloured printed tracksuit with hair tucked into a high ponytail, Nick, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and ripped jeans paired that he paired with a red-white checkered jacket.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce arrival of their baby

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Priyanka and Nick issued a statement on the arrival of their newborn. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)."

On the work front, Priyanka will now be seen alongside Katrina Kaif, Alia Batt in Jee Le Zaraa. She also has the American romantic drama titled Text for You as well as Amazon thriller series Citadel in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NICKJONAS)