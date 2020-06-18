Nick Jonas' Foot-tapping Numbers That Crossed 50 Million Views

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin. Today, apart from being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick Jonas has made a huge name for himself in the music industry and the acting world. Here are the songs of Nick Jonas and The Jonas Brothers that have crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

Nick Jonas songs that crossed 50 million views

Right Now

Right Now is a song by American singer Nick Jonas and German musician, DJ and record producer, Robin Schulz. The song is penned by Nick Jonas and Skylar Grey and was released by Island Records on August 24, 2018. As of July 2019, this is Nick Jonas’ last single released, alone or as a featured artist, as he and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, soon reunited after this to record hit songs like Sucker and Cool for their new album Happiness Begins. The song has 75 million views on YouTube.

What a Man Gotta Do

What a Man Gotta Do is a song by American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers. It was released on January 17, 2020, as the lead single of their upcoming sixth studio album. The video of the song features Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas recreating the "dancing-in-the-living-room" scene from Risky Business, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner playing Danny and Sandy at the school dance from Grease, and Kevin Jonas holding a boombox outside his wife Danielle's bedroom window in homage to the scene from Say Anything. The video also features a cameo from Full Metal Jacket actor Matthew Modine. The song has 70 million views on YouTube.

Sucker

Sucker is a song by American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers. The song, released on March 1, 2019, through Republic Records, and is the band's first single together after six years. They co-wrote the song with Louis Bell and its producers Ryan Tedder and Frank Dukes. The song reached number one in Australia, Canada, Latvia, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia and the United States. The video features the wives of the Jonas Brothers respectively that is Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The song became a huge hit and crossed 272 million views on YouTube, breaking all records.

