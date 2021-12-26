Nick Jonas Gives Sneak Peek Into Cute Christmas Celebration With Priyanka Chopra; See Pic

As the entire world is in a festive mood celebrating Christmas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Christmas celebration will make you dive into the Christmas spirit. Recently The sucker star took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of their intimate Christmas celebration. Sending Christmas wishes to their fans, Nick's adorable post with his wife Priyanka Chopra will make you fall in love with the duo.

Take a look at Nick's Instagram post:

Nick sent Christmas wishes to his fans along with the picture. In the photo, Priyanka was seen resting comfortably on husband Nick's lap and she was all smiling as husband Nick sweetly planted a kiss on her cheek. Priyanka was also seen holding a dog and in the backdrop, there was a giant Christmas tree that was beautifully decorated for the occasion.

The couple were surrounded by many dogs namely, Diana, Gino and Panda and they all looked like a perfect family together. We can also spot gifts in the background and the picture gave fans some strong Christmas vibes. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas captioned it as, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours. Fans' were delighted to see the picture and they showered love on the couple and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

Nick Jonas is the "perfect husband"

The husband-wife duo never shy away from expressing their feelings for each other on social media and the two keep treating their fans with some amazing pictures. Nick Jonas always keeps supporting his wife Priyanka Chopra, where he earlier revealed that he is her cheerleader and constantly supports and motivates her. The duo also revealed that the secret ingredient to their "happily married" life is love and constant support and respect for each other's work.

Though the couple have different traditions and customs, they still celebrate every festival together with the same enthusiasm, similar to their Diwali celebrations a few months back.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Lana Wachowski's Matrix Resurrections. In the film, The Quantico actress plays the role of adult Sati and she didn't fail to grab eyeballs with her phenomenal performance. Netizens loved her character in the movie.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@NICKJONAS