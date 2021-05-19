Last Updated:

Nick Jonas Hints The Jonas Brothers Might Perform At The BBMAs 2021; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Recently, Nick Jonas hinted that The Jonas Brothers will also be performing at BBMAs 2021. As the news came out, fans created a storm on social media.

Nick Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards 2021 which will air on May 23. Recently, the singer hinted that The Jonas Brothers will also be performing on the show. As the news came out, fans took to social media to express their excitement. Take a look below.

The Jonas Brothers to perform at Billboard Music Awards 2021

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Nick hinted that The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the BBMAs 2021. Speaking of the same, he said, “I don’t want to give anything away but I’ve got a few surprises up my sleeve. I might be jumping up there myself with two other guys, who happen to be my brothers. So we’ll see.”  

He also confirmed that the #RememberThisTour will kick off in August. The news went viral in no time and fans can’t wait to see the trio on stage. One fan wrote, “the @jonasbrothers performing this weekend at the #BBMAs ughh I seriously cannot wait.” Another said, “JONAS BROTHERS = HAPPINESS. WE'RE GETTING BBMAS PERFORMANCE, ALBUM AND TOUR.  YASSSS.” Others said, “Wowww!! Can't wait to see the Jonas brothers again on the show @jonasbrothers @nickjonas”, “Soooo we're getting a Jonas Brothers BBMAs performance. I'm calling it now”, “The Jonas Brothers performing would make this... much better.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, The Jonas Brothers reunited at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 to perform their single, Sucker. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas tore down the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nick Jonas opened their performance singing Jealous on the guitar before Joe joined in. The brothers then sang Cake By The Ocean together as they walked through the audience. Next, Kevin then came out for a fiery performance of their single Sucker. The trio also won the Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for Sucker at the Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Nick Jonas will serve as host of the Billboard Music Awards 2021 after Kelly Clarkson. They are two of five musicians who have taken on the duty of hosting the BBMAs solo over the years, alongside Phil Collins, LL Cool J and Ludacris. 

