Nick Jonas In Distress Post Texas School Shooting; 'As Father, Can't Not Think About Kids'

Actor-ace musician Nick Jonas confessed to having his life changed after welcoming his baby daughter Malti Marie Jonas home. The Sucker singer who embraced fatherhood after welcoming a daughter through surrogacy revealed how after becoming a father the 'weight of everything is much more intense' now.

During his recent interaction with Variety, the actor spoke about the recent tragic Texas school shooting incident and shared how he was jolted by the pain and suffering of the parents. Nick also revealed how he just cannot stop thinking about all those children who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

Nick Jonas talks about miseries of parents after Texas school shooting tragedy

Nick said that the Texas and similar tragedies are harder and he now completely understands them after stepping into the shoes of a father himself. Elucidating about the same, he told Variety that as a father, and an uncle, he can't avoid thinking about the kids and all the lives that were lost. According to the star, he is hoping for change to happen and see the end of such kind of violence.

As a doting father now, Nick shared that he tries as much as possible to be 'thoughtful' towards his family and to be present for every happiness. Talking about the same, he said that the weight of everything is much more intense and he is trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as he can be to his family. "I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent," he added.

Both Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child together via surrogacy in March 2022. The star couple had informed their followers of the news through a joint statement on Instagram. Their post read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)." Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me, and the action film Ending Things. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: Instagram/NickJonas/AP

