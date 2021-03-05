Nick Jonas Is Elated As His Album 'Spaceman' Gets Sold Out A Week Before Its Release

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is all set to release his fourth and upcoming studio album titled Spaceman, on March 12, 2021. The singer-songwriter is elated as he shares that the album has already been sold out before its release next week. Read along to take a look at the post as well as Nick Jonas’ note.

Also Read: Nick Jonas Exits Action Thriller Film 'The Blacksmith' Due To Scheduling Issues

Nick Jonas shares that Spaceman is already sold out

Nick Jonas is overwhelmed and excited to see his fans' excitement about his upcoming album Spaceman. The album is set to release on March 12, 2021, and has already been sold out as it went on pre-order. The singer took to his Instagram feed, on Friday, March 5, 2021, to share this news with fans and express his excitement while also revealing that he will be doing more signed copies.

He shared a picture of himself from the photoshoot of the album and wrote, “The face you make when you find out the signed #Spaceman albums are already sold out Signing more for you guys so we can get more added to the site tomorrow and they will all ship album release week! Can’t wait to see this record in your hands. I think you’re gonna like the booklet too”. The post has over 176k likes so far. The comments are full of exciting reactions by the fans and followers.

Also Read: Nick Jonas And Pedro Pascal Join Apple TV+ Audio Mystery Series 'Calls'; Watch Trailer

More about the Spaceman album

Nick Jonas has already released the two songs from the album as singles. The song Spaceman released on February 25, 2021, followed by This Is Heaven on March 4, 2021. Nick had first announced the album in a post, with the artwork from the album on February 20, 2021.

In another post on February 25, along with the release of the lead track, Nick described the album in detail. He shared that the album was made during the COVID-19 lockdowns, as he sat at home and got used to the new normal like the others. He further shared, “Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time... Thank you”.

Also Read: Nick Jonas' Latest Stills From 'Spaceman' Is The Fitness Inspiration You Need; See Pics

Also Read: Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra Is Inspiration Behind New Album 'Spaceman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.