Nick Jonas' Music Videos That Have Cameos By Popular Hollywood Celebs; See List

Hollywood singer and actor, Nick Jonas, has been performing since the age of seven. The singer began his career on Broadway, until he was eventually discovered and released his first studio album, Nicholas Jonas, in 2005. Nick's brother's Joe and Kevin Jonas who provided background vocals for the album, were then signed on as the Jonas Brothers releasing their first album together in 2006. Nick Jonas' songs, both solo and those released with his brothers, have often featured other celebrities in music videos. Here are some videos featuring some notable names -

Nick Jonas' songs - Music videos ft celebrities

Burnin' Up - Jonas Brothers ft. Big Rob (Selena Gomez and more)

Burnin' Up is the lead single from the Jonas Brothers' third studio album, A Little Bit Longer. In the video, the brothers read over a potential video treatment and imagine how the video would play out, in which they are portrayed as action stars. The video featured cameo appearances from Selena Gomez, David Carradine, Robert Davi, and Danny Trejo. Nick Jonas' ex and Hollywood singer and actress Selena Gomez appeared as his 'love interest' in the video.

Lovebug - Jonas Brothers (Camilla Belle)

Lovebug is the third official single off the Jonas Brothers' third studio album, A Little Bit Longer. The music video is a period piece that depicts the love story between a young woman and a sailor as he is preparing to deploy to war. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas portray different characters, including members of a ballroom band. The video features a cameo appearance by Joe Jonas' then rumoured girlfriend, actress Camilla Belle.

Send It On - Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato

Send It On is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez for Disney's charity project, 'Friends for Change'. While the song was recorded by all featured artists, the music video also featured all of them. The corresponding music video has all four acts singing into microphones on top of a brightly lit stage and running across a park setting where many children are following them.

Jealous - Nick Jonas (Olivia Culpo)

Jealous is the second single from Nick Jonas' second eponymous studio album, Nick Jonas. In an interaction with Popdust, Nick described the video as, "the video is basically a trip into the mind of Nick Jonas by way of stream of consciousness" adding, "The real message is that jealousy is something we all feel from all different walks of life, whether it's about romance or love or family or whatever it is — insecurities". Nick Jonas' then-girlfriend and model Olivia Culpo made a cameo appearance in the video.

Under You - Nick Jonas (Shay Mitchell)

Under You is a song from Nick Jonas' 2016 solo album, Last Year Was Complicated. The music video starred Pretty Little Liars' actress, Shay Mitchell. The video begins with Jonas wearing his best suit, pensively singing out the window into the rain while a stunning Mitchell sulks in the bed. Nick and Shay play ex-lovers who are fighting but then meet up to have an intense intimate scene in the shower.

Sucker - Jonas Brothers (Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas)

Sucker is a song by the Jonas Brothers which was also the group's first single released together in six years, since their reunion a day before the song was released. The official music video featured the brothers with each of their significant others: Kevin's wife Danielle, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Joe's fiancée (now wife) Sophie Turner. It was filmed in Hertfordshire at Hatfield House, the home of the Marquess of Salisbury, where Queen Elizabeth I grew up.

What A Man Gotta Do - Jonas Brothers (Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas)

What a Man Gotta Do is a song by the Jonas Brothers, which was released as a single. The group released the song alongside a video in which they recreate three well-known eighties films. The clip stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas recreating the dancing-half-naked-in-the-living-room scene from Risky Business, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner playing Danny and Sandy and then Cha-Cha at the school dance from Grease, and Kevin Jonas holding a boombox outside his wife Danielle's bedroom window in homage to the scene from Say Anything..The video also features a cameo from Full Metal Jacket and Stranger Things actor Matthew Modine.

Image source - Still from Sucker (music video)