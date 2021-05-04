Nick Jonas On Favourite Moments On 'The Voice' As Show Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Nick Jonas recently took a trip down memory lane and looked back at his favourite moments on The Voice. The Sucker singer took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures from his time on the show. In a previous Instagram post, Nick Jonas also talked about how being a coach on The Voice has been a major highlight of his career and his life in general.

Nick Jonas shares favourite moments from 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas was recently replaced by singer Ariana Grande as a coach on the show’s latest season. But now, Nick Jonas seems to be back on the show as a rotational coach. No wonder, over the past few days, Nick has been sharing posts about the iconic singing reality show. As mentioned earlier, Nick in his latest Instagram post shared some of his favourite moments while being a part of The Voice family.

In the first post, he shared a picture of him posing with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Next up, he shared a picture of himself singing on The Voice stage, he then posted a few other moments from the show. He added a throwback moment when he posed for a picture with ex-coach Christina Aguilera. The last picture is of Nick clicking fellow coach Kelly Clarkson’s picture.

Along with the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, “Just a few of my favourite @NBCTheVoice memories. Tune in NOW to look back at some of the best moments on The Voice from the past 10 years. #TheVoice #TeamNick”. Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram post below.

Nick Jonas in a recent Instagram post also spoke about his journey as a coach on The Voice. In the Instagram video, Nick Jonas revealed that the best part about his job is he gets to sit on a chair and help others achieve their dreams. Nick further added that he has been fortunate to do some pretty cool things but he thinks nothing compares to what the reality singing show has to offer. In his caption, Nick wrote, “Getting to have the experience of being a coach on @nbcthevoice is unlike anything else in my career #TeamNick #TheVoice”. Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Nick Jonas Instagram