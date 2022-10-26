Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Mark Daughter Malti's First Diwali, Former Shares Glimpse

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali this year with their daughter Malti Marie Jonas. On October 25, the Leave Before You Love Me crooner headed to his social media space and shared some adorable glimpses from his Diwali celebration with Priyanka and their newborn. The family of three marked the auspicious day at their home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Nick uploaded a couple of pictures featuring himself, Priyanka Chopra and their 9-months-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The trio looked adorable in white-coloured outfits, as evident from the pics. The first pic had Jonas holding the baby up for the pics as she wears an ivory dress which goes perfectly with her mother's outfit, while the Sucker hitmaker looked regal in an ivory kurta pyjama set.

The second pic saw Malti sitting on the Bajirao Mastani actor's lap during the Puja ceremony, while the former held Nick's finger during the process. It is pertinent to note that Malti's face has been concealed with a little red heart in both pictures. "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali," Nick wrote in the caption.

Nick Jonas dines out with Priyanka and the latter's mother Madhu Chopra

On the day of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra headed out to grab a bite with her mother Madhu Chopra and the Only Human singer. The trio went for a dinner to celebrate the festival, photos of which have been surfacing on the internet. A fan account shared the pics on social media and wrote, "Priyanka, Nick and Madhu yesterday at Beverly Hills Hotel #Diwali." While the Barfi! actor donned white coloured ethnic wear, Nick looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, which is a baby girl, in January, whom they named Malti Marie Jonas. Malti spent her first 100+ days in the newborn intensive care unit, but after her NICU stay, she was able to move in with her parents.

