Nick Jonas Reacts To Critics Who Blame His Happy Marriage For His Songs Being 'subpar'

Nick Jonas had a chat with L'Officiel, where he candidly spoke about his music and life. He discussed the various opinions that people had on his new music as well as his private life. He began by saying that when a fan had said that there was a certain level of fulfilment in his music that was missing before, he agreed with that fan. He said he was exactly where he wanted to be in his life. But there was one specific interview that he spoke about at length. One of the people had quoted the idiom ‘happy people make bad art’.

Nick Jonas' Spaceman said to be lacking because of wife

Nick Jonas was not very happy with the judgment and did not hold back from letting it be known. He asked if people thought his album was bad because he was happy. He continued by saying that people were entitled to their opinions but that was not an opinion that he would accept. He said that he was open to criticism and that if someone had anything to say about his music then they were free to do so but they had no right to comment on his personal life. He also said that saying his music was not good because he was happy in his life was not a good enough reason to be taken into consideration.

While speaking to the interviewer, Jonas revealed that he was in a very good place with his wife and considered himself fortunate to have her. He also revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was his muse and most of his music was about her. He said that she was the inspiration that propelled him to write and make music, without her he would be lost. When he and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are together, they spend all their time in each others’ company to make up for the time they have to spend apart, Nick shared.

Nick Jonas also revealed that a lot of his inspiration came from his brother Joe. He said that Joe was his tether who kept him tied to music and helped him always make his way back. He also said that Joe always sent him new music and gave him ideas for new music.