Nick Jonas Recalls 'Spaceman' Album Failure, Says 'my Wife Showed Me Incredible Support'

Adorable couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never left any stone unturned while praising each other’s work on social media. The two have always stood like a pillar of strength for each other, recently opened up about their equation with each other and ‘building’ a marriage together in a video during an episode of Jonas Brothers: Moments Between The Moments.

Nick revealed that Priyanka stood by him like a constant pillar of support when his album Spaceman failed to take off while the global sensation described Nick in the fondest of words for ‘prioritising’ them as a couple despite their hectic work schedules.

Nick Jonas talks about his equation with his wife Priyanka Chopra

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Nick said, “I used to think that I can just go go go, a million miles a minute. I think the last 18 months have taught me how to slow down a little bit. Actually, enjoy being home. When I met Priyanka and we fell in love, one of the things we connected on early was how ambitious we both were. And focused and driven. How deeply we care about our work.”

Soon after this, Priyanka who is basking in the success of her latest release The Matrix Resurrections joined in and told Nick: “You and I are building our marriage based on prioritising ourselves together. And it’s just really amazing to find a partner that prioritises us. Us time.” Further, Nick also recalled the time when his album Spaceman did not fare well among the fans and how his wife Priyanka offered him the kind of support he needed then.

Nick who was heartbroken then said, “My wife showed me incredible support and love after Spaceman album came out. I am really proud of the album I made. But it didn’t quite perform as I wanted it to. Which was really discouraging for me. Because I was like ‘man, I put so much effort into this album'. The way she loved me through it and was just proud meant a lot.”

Addressing Priyanka and whatever she has done for him, Nick said, “The effort you made to show me that you were proud of this was big because it was the highlight of that kind of chapter and this year.”



Image: Instagram/NickJonas