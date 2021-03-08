Nick Jonas Reveals Track Number 6, 7 And 8 From 'Spaceman' Album And Their Themes

Nick Jonas is all set to release his Spaceman album on March 12. Since Nick Jonas has announced his album, the singer has been giving fans updates about his Spaceman album. Recently Nick Jonas on his Instagram shared the name of song number 6, 7, and 8 from the upcoming album and also the themes that it explores. Find out more about the songs from Nick Jonas' Spaceman album.

Also read: Nick Jonas' weekly round-up, from appearance on SNL to release of Chaos Walking

Nick Jonas reveals song number 6, 7, 8 from his Spaceman Album

Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to announce the names of songs from his upcoming album. All of Nick Jonas' songs from the album explore a certain theme. While sharing the names of his songs, the singer also penned a long note explaining the theme behind his songs. He revealed that the theme of his upcoming songs was "Euphoria". Talking more about the theme. Nick Jonas wrote that "Euphoria is the rush you feel when you're finally reconnected with those who matter to you most when your soul finds its counterpoint in another."

Also read: Nick Jonas is elated as his album 'Spaceman' gets sold out a week before its release

Talking further about his theme, the singer added that "So when we ask ourselves how do we find closeness when we are separated from one another? The answer is and always has been love". Nick Jonas then revealed the names of his songs that were This is Heaven, Sexual and Deeper Love which will be song number 6, 7, and 8 from his album.

Also read: Nick Jonas on how his songs '2Drunk' and 'Delicious' explore the theme of Indulgence

Fans react to Nick Jonas' songs and their theme

The fans are already in love with the songs from Nick Jonas' Spaceman album. Fans quickly filled the comments section with their reaction. Most of the fans left heart emojis in the comment section. One fan commented that the album would be 'pure art' and that they couldn't wait to play it all day long. Another fan called the theme spectacular while one fan said that they couldn't wait for the album to get released.

Also read: Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra is inspiration behind new album 'Spaceman'

Nick Jonas' album Spaceman gets sold out before its release

Nick Jonas, who is all geared up to release his new album, recently shared a piece of exciting news with his fans on his Instagram. Nick Jonas' album Spaceman which will be releasing on 12th March was sold out even before its release. Nick Jonas revealed that his signed copies of the album were available online for pre-order and that they were already sold out. Nick Jonas, while sharing the news, also added that he would put up more signed copies of his album on his website for pre-order soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.