Nick Jonas Shares A Glimpse From Upcoming Movie Musical 'Jersey Boys'; Check Out Its Cast

Nick Jonas to star in Jersey Boys

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture along with his cast members from the upcoming Jersey Boys movie musical. The singer teased the upcoming project, and according to People, the project hasn't yet landed on a network or streaming service. However, seeing Jonas' vast fanbase, the musical will most likely be picked up soon.

Nick Jonas' recent post features CJ Pawlikowski, Matt Bogart, Andy Karl and the Jersey Boys' original director, Des McAnuff. According to People Magazine, CJ Pawlikowski will play the role of Bob Gaudio, while Matt Bogart will star as Nick Massi and Andy Karl will play Tommy DeVito, which makes Jonas, which he announced was his "dream role," the fourth member and frontman of Four Seasons, Frankie Valli.

Sharing the post, Jonas wrote:

The past couple months I’ve been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys! With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news.

More about Jersey Boys

The upcoming movie musical starring Nick Jonas will be based on the movie version of the Broadway hit, which was directed by Clint Eastwood and starred John Lloyd Young, originally. The film will most likely follow a similar story that explored the rise and break-up of the Rock N Roll band, The Four Seasons.

Four Seasons' singer and frontman, Frankie Valli, spoke to Today in June 2021. During the interaction, Valli revealed Jonas' "dream role," of playing the character based on him in Jersey Boys, while the project was still a 'secret'. The singer had said:

Jersey Boys] is being filmed for television and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers is playing Frankie, and I'm really excited about that.

