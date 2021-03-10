Nick Jonas Shares How Excited He Is For 'Spaceman' Album Release

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and dropped a hint about his upcoming album. The singer revealed that the new album, Spaceman, shall be out in a few days and stated that he is very excited for the release of the album. He was seen jamming to 2Drunk as he grabbed a glass of a beverage and posed in an astronaut filter on social media.

Nick Jonas reveals he's excited about Spaceman's release

Nick Jonas is regularly posting updates about his album, Spaceman, which will come out soon. Recently, the singer updated his profile using the 2 Drunk filter as he revealed his excitement about it. He captioned the post as, “Check out the 2 Drunk filter! Only a few more days until Spaceman the album comes out and you all get to hear everything! So excited. Let’s get it!” Check out the post from his profile below.

Netizens react to Nick Jonas' filter

As soon as the post went up on social media platforms, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update of the upcoming song. Fans of Nick Jonas' songs showed great enthusiasm for Nick Jonas' album. A number of fans wrote in the comments how much they liked the picture of the actors and how excited they are to see him in the album videos. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want to see more BTS videos. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many fans also left heart and kiss emoticons for the picture and sent their love and regards. Several other fans wished the team good luck. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Nick Jonas later took to his Instagram stories and uploaded a video of his wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, she was seen jamming to 2 Drunk as she tried the astronaut filter on. Check out more information about it below.

More recently, Nick Jonas uploaded a black and white picture of himself and he revealed that the video will be coming out on Thursday. The singer was seen posing in a pair of shorts and a bare chest. He captioned the post as, “Spaceman video coming Thursday”, check out the post from his profile below.

