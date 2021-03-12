Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Video Out; Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says, "Proud Of Everything You Do"

The highly anticipated Nick Jonas' Spaceman album will finally be out on March 12. The singer took to his Instagram to announce the release of his music video for Spaceman. He shared a series of posts on Instagram to mark the countdown.

About Nick Jonas' Spaceman

Ever since Nick Jonas announced his album, the singer has kept updating his fans about his fans. Through his Instagram, he had revealed the names of his songs from the album and also various themes that the album would explore. The Jealous singer took to his Instagram to announce that his music video for Spaceman was out now. In a series of posts, the singer can be seen doing a countdown for his release. He also posted a small snippet of Spaceman video on Instagram and wrote in the caption that his music video was out on YouTube and used the hashtag #spacemanvideo. Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas also made a little cameo in the music video. The Spaceman music video is about a man who is trying to get back to his wife.

Fans react to Nick Jonas' Spaceman music video

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Nick Jonas' Spaceman album. So they were quick to react to Nick's Spaceman music video. They were amazed by his music and left several comments. One fan commented that they were currently watching the video and was really good. Another fan wrote that everything in the song including creativity and productivity was insane. One fan said that they loved watching Priyanka in the video. Another one went on to say that this was Nick Jonas' best music video to date.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas supports hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to her Instagram to show support to her hubby Nick Jonas for his music video. She posted a snippet of the video and wrote in her captions that she was proud of everything that Nick does. In an interview earlier with Zane Lowe, Nick Jonas had revealed that the songs from his upcoming album were all love letters to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

