Nick Jonas Has The Sweetest Way Of Wishing Mama Jonas And It's Winning The Internet

Pop singer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to wish his mother, Denis Jonas, on the occasion of her birthday. He posted an adorable picture with his mother which is receiving much love from his fans. He also expressed the love and appreciation for his mother through the caption for the post. His wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also had an adorable note to put forth about ‘Mama Jonas’ and her special day.

Nick Jonas’s birthday wishes for mum

Nick Jonas has lately been keeping his fans and followers updated through various pictures and videos on social media. He recently posted an adorable picture of himself, where he can be lovingly seen holding his mother close to himself. He can also be seen looking at his mother while she smiles at the camera brightly. The bond between the two is clearly visible to the audience as they express themselves in the comments section. In the caption for the post, Nick Jonas has written about how much he loves his mother while wishing her a happy birthday. He has also added a cake emoticon to the caption for better effect. Have a look at the picture posted by the much-loved singer here.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also had adorable things to say about her mother-in-law on the occasion of her birthday. She posted a selfie with the beautiful Mama Jonas and wrote a heartfelt note alongside. In the picture, the two women can be seen smiling at the camera while settled at home. In the caption for the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has written about how thankful she is for all the love and support that she has received over the years. She wrote that she appreciates the constant grace and generosity which has come her way over the years. Priyanka Chopra has also mentioned that she is happy that “MamaJ” is with them and they are able to celebrate the special day together, under the same roof. She has also mentioned that she has immense love for her mother-in-law. Have a look at the adorable picture from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Nick Jonas Instagram

