Nick Jonas' 'This Is Heaven' Releases; Fans Feel 'this Is Literally Heaven To Ears'

Nick Jonas has been winning the hearts of his fans through his music albums and songs. As he released the video of his new single from one of his latest studio albums, Spaceman, he has been receiving amazing reviews from the audiences. Nick Jonas’ This Is Heaven video recently went online and fans were so mesmerized by the song that they compared the song with heaven. Read ahead for Nick Jonas’ This Is Heaven review.

Nick Jonas’ This Is Heaven review

Nick Jonas recently released his new single This Is Heaven from his fourth studio album Spaceman whose video has been directed by Daniel Broadley. This Is Heaven video begins with Nick Jonas sitting and writing the lyrics of the song and later walking into an empty hall singing the song. He can then be seen with a band wearing a white coloured suit and performing to the song with full power. Later, the video also gives a mesmerizing glimpse of Nick Jonas in a lush green forest. Nick Jonas’ This Is Heaven beautifully showcasing love and how one could cherish small moments in life. The lyrics of the song have thoughtfully been written by Nick Jonas, Greg Kurstin and Maureen "Mozella" McDonald who managed to illustrate smooth and easy-going words that have the ability to win the hearts of the audience.

Here’s the list of all the songs from the artist’s fourth album, Spaceman:

"Don't Give Up On Us" "Heights" "Spaceman" "2Drunk" "Delicious" "This Is Heaven" "Sexual" "Deeper Love" "If I Fall" "Death Do Us Part" "Nervous"

Fans' reactions

Most of the fans loved Nick Jonas’ This is Heaven and took to the latest video to compliment him. Many of them stated how Nick Jonas looked beautiful singing with the choir while others added how Nick’s voice was heavenly. Many of them also stated how this kind of music deserved to be trendy as the lyrics were original and full of meaning. Some of the fans also stated how his song was from heaven and his voice had the ability to heal anyone. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nick Jonas’ latest song from his album, Spaceman.

