Nick Jonas' 'This Is Heaven' Starts As A Promising Affair, But Quickly Becomes Monotonous

The music video for Nick Jonas' This Is Heaven has finally made it to YouTube. The visual representation of Nick Jonas' latest song sees the actor and musician picking up where he left off at the end of his last musical outing, "Spaceman". The video that one will find below is essnetially about a man's longing to meet his estranged loved one after a gap of what appears to be several years. The background score is provided by a handful of Jazz musicians, which give the video a sense of elegance. Scroll below to watch the video and read the review of the same.

Nick Jonas' This Is Heaven Music Video:

This Is Heaven Review:

The first few seconds into the video is astonishing, but, halfway through it, it tends to become monotonous, and it remains a monotonous affair until the end. But, however, the background music does work and incite a sense of longing and excitement in a viewer.

The visual representation of Nick Jonas' latest song seems promising at start, but, as a viewer reaches the song's midpoint, it becomes apparent that the lyrics leave much to desire. Additionally, a mismatch between the quality of the video's production and the song that it is trying to bring to life can be felt. As far as the overall aesthetic of the video is concerned, the sombre colour palettes, although very visually pleasing, elegant, and easy on the eyes, tend to work against "This Is Heaven" lyrics.

Nick Jonas' upcoming projects:

As far as Nick Jonas' other projects are concerned, no new details regarding the same have made it online by the way of him or his team of representatives as yet. However, quite recently, fans of the actor learned that the actor has quit one of his most-anticipated projects as an actor, namely The Blacksmith. More details regarding further developments in the life of Nick Jonas will be shared with the readers as and when made available by either him or his representatives.