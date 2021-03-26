Nick Jonas' Throwback To Spaceman BTS Makes Fans Gush 'te Amo'; Watch Video

Nick Jonas’ latest studio album Spaceman was recently released and was very well received by the audience. As the artist is still enjoying the love and appreciation from his fans, he posted a throwback video clip on social media showcasing a few glimpses of himself while making the video for his album.

Throwback clip of Nick Jonas’ Spaceman video

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this throwback video clip in which he shared some amazing glimpses of himself while filming for his fourth studio album, Spaceman. The behind-the-scenes from Nick Jonas’ Spaceman video depicted him preparing for the shoot. He can first be seen wearing a mask as he arrives on the sets in a vehicle with Mr Jonas written one of the gates. He can then be seen performing to the song wearing a cool grey coloured jumpsuit. In another glimpse, he can be seen in a white coloured attire sitting on a rock. In some of the further moments, Nick Jonas can be seen filming some more scenes for the video with a drone camera.

In the caption, he stated how these were a throwback to some behind-the-scenes moments shooting the Spaceman video and added two rocket symbols next to it along with a boy’s emoji.

Many fans were thrilled to watch the BTS of Nick Jonas’ Spaceman video and stated in the comments section that he looked amazing in the video. Many of them also added that it was a killer performance and even dropped in their feelings by adding “te amo” in the comments. Some fans also swamped the comment section with heart and fire symbols to depict how he looked lovely and hot at the same time. Fans also praised him for his amazing voice while a few of them stated how it was one of his best music videos. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nick Jonas’ latest throwback BTS clip from Spaceman.





A look at Nick Jonas’ songs

Some of the popular Nick Jonas’ songs include Close, Levels, Remember I Told You, Good Thing, Bacon, Find You, Right Now, Anywhere, This Is Heaven and many others.

Image Source- Nick Jonas' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.