Nick Jonas Wishes Papa Jonas On His Birthday; Shares An Adorable Photo From His Childhood

On February 14, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to wish his father on his birthday. Nick Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jones, also known as 'Papa Jonas' nicknamed by his fans, turned 56 on February 13, 2021. In the Instagram post by Nick, he uploaded an image from his childhood with his father and wished him a 'Happy Birthday'. Check out the post and details below.

Also Read: Priyanka Calls Nick Jonas 'Babu', Fan Shares A Video Leaving Chopra In Splits

Nick Jonas childhood photo

In the picture on his Instagram, young Nick Jonas is seen wearing a graduation cap in his school. Nick Jonas' father is seen smiling at his son's graduation and holding the certificate and goodies in his hand. In the caption Nick Jonas wrote "Happy Birthday Dad!" and he tagged his father. Nick Jonas' followers also left their wishes on the post with many writing 'Happy Birthday Papa Jonas' in the comments. Check out the post on Nick Jonas' Instagram and comments here-

Also Read: Nick Jonas Lauds 'beautiful Wife' Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished; Says Readers Will Love It

Nick Jonas' Family

Nick Jonas’ father Paul Kevin Jonas is a songwriter, musician, and former ordained minister at an Assemblies of God church. Nick Jonas’ mother Denise was a sign language teacher and a singer. Nick has a younger brother Frankie and two older brothers, Joe and Kevin. The three brothers including Kevin, Joe, and Nick formed an American pop rock band together in 2005 called 'Jonas Brothers'. The band gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Television Network including the popular show Hannah Montana starring Miley Cyrus. The band starred in their Disney Channel Original Series 'Jonas' that aired in April 2009. The second and final season was named 'Jonas L.A.' focusing on the character's transition to Los Angeles and the final episode aired in October 2010.

Also Read: When Nick Jonas Helped Priyanka Chopra Fix Tech Issues During Her Instagram Live Session

The band has released five albums together including It’s About Time, Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines Vines and Trying Times and Happiness Begins. They sold over 17 million albums worldwide till 2013. After the band split in 2013, the group reunited with the release of the song 'Sucker' on March 1, 2019. The official music video featured their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner Jonas, and Danielle Jonas. The song became the 34th song in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the Jonas Brothers’ first number-one single on the chart. Their fifth studio album 'Happiness Begins' topped US Billboard 200 that was released on June 7, 2019.

Image Source: Nick Jonas& Paul Jonas' Instagram

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Sends A Special Gift For 'Jiju' Nick Jonas; The Singer Responds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.