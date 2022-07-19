Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Special Post, Calls Her 'Jewel Of July'

Much-loved actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on July 18 and several fans, followers, and friends from the film industry took to social media to extend their wishes to her. Among all the celebrities, even Nick Jonas dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Priyanka Chopra via a cute birthday post shared on social media.

Nick Jonas’ cute birthday post for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of himself along with his wife Priyanka Chopra in which they can be seen enjoying a fun-filled birthday bash. The first picture depicted how the duo was locking lips while standing on the beach. In the next one, Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding a placard with a note that read ‘Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s Baby’ while in the next picture, Nick Jonas can be seen holding a towel with ‘Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982’ written on it. In the last photo, the duo was seen watching firecrackers in the sky together.

In the caption, Nick Jonas wished a happy birthday to Priyanka while referring to her as the jewel of July. Adding to it, he also mentioned how honoured he was to be on a crazy ride called life with her. The caption read, “Happiest birthday to my jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra” (sic).

Celebrities extend birthday wishes to Priyanka Chopra

Actors including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and others wished their 'love and light' as she turned a year older. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account and extended her wishes to her Aitraaz co-star as she shared a stunning picture of the actor. She wished her 'power, love and global domination'. R Madhavan also took to social media on Monday and wished Chopra a 'fantastic year ahead'. He referred to her and her husband, Nick Jonas becoming parents and wrote, "Such a wonderful and important year for both of you and I pray that it’s all that you hope for and much more. Tons of love."Anushka Sharma wished the actor 'love and light', while Sonam Kapoor hoped to meet her friend soon as she sent her warm wishes on her birthday. Several fans also took to social media to send their warm wishes to the Mary Kom star.

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas