Nicki Minaj Calls Out YouTube For Adding Age Restrictions On Her ‘Likkle Miss Remix’ Video

Rapper Nicki Minaj is among the noted musicians in the entertainment industry who has a massive fanbase at a global level. While the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of her next music video, she recently dropped the same. However, as soon as she released the video Likkle Miss Remix online, she received a notice from YouTube stating that they were putting age restrictions on her video. Taking to social media, she shared screenshots of the notice and called out the video platform for restricting her video while not taking any action against other worse videos.

Nicki Minaj slams YouTube for putting age restrictions on her latest video

Nicki Minaj recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted screenshots of the notice she received from the video streaming platform YouTube indicating that her video Likkle Miss Remix was being given age-restriction notice for violating community guidelines. In the caption, she called out the video streaming platform while stating how there was a million other content on their platform that was way worse and even reflected on how the restriction was imposed to stop them from getting a lot of views. She went on to call out the platform by accusing them of playing number games to lie and pretend while using her space for ads and promotions in the last 5 years. The moment she posted this online, it created a buzz on the internet. However, she deleted the posts after a couple of hours.

She wrote, “Imagine this. They restricted my f—ing video but have things a million f—ing times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM. This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS.” (sic) (now-deleted)

In another post, she mentioned, “This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The DUDS at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak s— but said we can’t buy promo for my videos. HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE & PRETEND PPL R DOING ‘GOOD’ WHEN THEY R NOT?!?!! HOW MUCH AD SPACE DID THESE DUDS PURCHASE TO BE PROMOTED ON MY CHANNEL IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?!??!!!!” (sic) (now-deleted)

Image: Instagram/@nickiminaj