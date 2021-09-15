Nicki Minaj Gets In Foul-mouthed Spat With John McCain's Daughter On Vaccine 'impotents'

Rapper Nicki Minaj received backlash from numerous internet users, after sharing that she skipped the Met Gala 2021 because she refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The Super Bass rapper further claimed that her cousin's friend got a side effect from the covid vaccine and was left impotent. Though her claims were later debunked by various doctors, the rapper, who also revealed that she has tested positive for COVID, continued getting backlash from netizens. Now, American television personality, conservative columnist, and author Meghan McCain called out Nicki for spreading fake news about the vaccine, triggering a row.

Nicki Minaj gets flak from Meghan McCain

Nicki Minaj via her Twitter wrote, "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied." The Anaconda singer said, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime, my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face. Not that loose one."

Meghan McCain retweeted the rapper's tweet and wrote, "Enough internet for the day." To which the rapper replied, "Eat sh*t you." McCain, who is the daughter of late US politician John McCain and columnist at DailyMail, replied to Minaj's tweet and wrote, "You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans. Not only is it deeply irresponsible, but it is also very sad. I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from COVID. #TeamCardi." McCain further wrote, "I didn’t have a famous rapper losing her mind at me for not being an anti-vaxxer on Twitter on my 2021 bingo card, but here we are."

People magazine also reached out to public health expert Dr Leana Wen about the claims. Dr Wen said, "It is just not true that getting the COVID vaccine is associated with infertility in either males or females. There have been studies that have linked scrotal discomfort and low sperm count to having COVID. In addition, there has been an association between scrotal swelling and congestion to having COVID. So, to emphasize, these are not associated with the vaccine but with the disease."

