Nicki Minaj Gushes About Having 'best Fans On Earth' As 'Beam Me Up Scotty' Makes History

Deemed as the "Queen of Rap" by Barbz, Nicki Minaj recently made history again as "Beam Me Up Scotty" became the highest-charting re-released mixtape in the history of hip hop. The sensational rapper surprised her fans by re-releasing the mixtape with a couple of new tracks on May 14, 2021, and it has broken multiple records within two weeks of its release. An elated Nicki then took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to express having the "best fans on earth" and boasted about her re-released mixtape that managed to break records solely on fans' support, without any music video releases, merch or viral TikTok trends.

Nicki Minaj pens a heartfelt note on Beam Me Up Scotty's success

Nicki Minaj's songs from her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty received immense love from netizens even after re-releasing after over a decade, last week. The surprise re-released mixtape not only went on to become the highest-charting re-released mixtape in hip-hop's history but also became the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in Billboard 200 history, revealed the Chun-li hitmaker herself. Yesterday, i.e. May 26, Nicki took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with fans and expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response received by Beam Me Up Scotty in an extensive IG note. She wrote:

I love you guys so much. Thank you. Can’t wait to share my album with you real soon. I have to say this. Don’t care who takes it the wrong way. #BeamMeUpScotty no singles #SeeingGreen is over 5 mins with no hook. Singles now are 2-3 mins, catchy hook, #Fractions is just rapping for over 3 mins, no hook). no videos (which is always the biggest push for females, myself included), no RADIO, very little playlisting due to a surprise release (artists get over 100 playlists for big launches) no TikTok challenges (which has become EXTREMELY helpful to all artists, love the app, btw no merch to tie into sales, AND NO PRE-EXISTING singles out to ADD to my FIRST WEEK SALES. SO THIS MAKES IT MEAN MORE TO ME cuz it really just boils down to having the best FANS ON EARTH that rode with me 12 YEARS LATER thank u Republic, Full Stop, Holiday, Deb, Fendi, all the artists and producers for CLEARING the songs so my babies could FINALLY enjoy this on STREAMING SERVICES and Drizzy & Weezy for those iconic verses & being there for ya girl.

