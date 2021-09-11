Nicki Minaj, Lorde Won't Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards 2021; Here's Why

As fans eagerly wait for their favourite artists to perform at the highly-anticipated MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2021, a sad piece of news has arrived their way. American rapper Nicki Minaj and singer-songwriter Lorde have announced they will not be a part of the MTV award performances.

While Lorde sent a newsletter to her fans explaining why her performance was cancelled, Nicki Minaj revealed that she will not be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards on her Twitter handle in response to a question asked by a fan.

Lorde and Nicki Minaj no longer performing at the MTV VMAs

Reacting to a question by a fan asking her if she would be performing at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards 2021 on her official Twitter handle, Nicki Minaj said that she "pulled out" of the event and added that she will explain the reason some other day. The singer clarified that she had no grudges against MTV and said that she "loved those guys."

I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby. https://t.co/QkueA9fcOu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2021

Lorde's absence from the MTV award performances was announced by VMA on their Twitter handle. Saying that Lorde will not be performing due to a change in production elements, VMA said that they cannot wait to see the singer-songwriter at future VMA events.

Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future! 💛 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 3, 2021

Following the cancellation of her performance, Lorde sent a newsletter to her fans explaining the reason for her opting out from performing at the VMA stage this year. “I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you're so sweet, I'm totally fine!. It's just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn't gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys. (sic)," she wrote and added, “I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don't you worry."

Who are performing at the MTV VMA 2021 stage?

Some of the popular artists who are set to perform at the event include Jack Harlow, Ozuna, Tainy, The Kid LAROI, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Chloe, Twenty One Pilots, Justin Bieber, Kim Petras, Polo G, Swedish House Mafia, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shawn Mendes.

(Image: AP)