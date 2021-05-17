Nicki Minaj Mourns Loss Of Her Father, Pens Emotional Note In His Memory

Bang Bang rapper Nicki Minaj suffered the loss of her father in February this year and penned an emotional tribute on his birthday. She took to her social media to open up about his death and share the grief with her fans. Check out Nicky Minaj's tribute to her late father here.

Nicki Minaj penned an emotional note

Taking to her Instagram, the Trinidadian singer shared a picture of her father and wished him a happy birthday. Talking about her late father, Nicki wrote that she missed her father and prayed for his eternal peace. She wrote, 'Miss u so much. So much. So so much. Rest In Peace. Oh my God'.

The singer also took to her website to pen down a touching note in honour of her father where she revealed that his passing was the 'most devastating loss' of her life. Nicki confirmed in the note that she was not ready to talk about her father's death yet and finds herself wanting to call her father all the time. Stating her love for her father and paying respects, Nicki ended the note by writing, 'May his soul rest in paradise'. Fans sent out love and support for the rapper under the post and shared the singer's grief.

Pic Credit: Nicki Minaj's Instagram

Nicki Minaj's father's death

According to the reports from People Magazine, the 38-year-old rapper's father, Robert Maraj, died on the 12th of February this year. The singer's father was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York. Nicki Minaj's father's age was just 64 when he met with an unfortunate demise. According to the reports, the driver was identified as 70-year-old Charles Polevich and was released on a $250,000 bond.

Carol Maraj, Nicky Minaj's mother, filed a lawsuit of $150 million against Polevich in the supreme court. Holding him responsible for the death of Nicki's father, the lawyer Ben Crump stated that his behaviour was 'criminal and cowardly'. The singer has often opened up about her father's abusive past towards her mother and his problems with drug and alcohol addiction.

IMAGE- NICKI MINAJ'S INSTAGRAM

